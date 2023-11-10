Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.52. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,081,645 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

