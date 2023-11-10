Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF (NYSEARCA:MART)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF (NYSEARCA:MART – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF in the first quarter valued at $467,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MART opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Mar ETF (MART) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral MART was launched on Feb 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

