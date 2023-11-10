Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.