Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 141.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $151.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

