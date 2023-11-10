Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 15.7% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 142,786 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XDAP stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

