Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 173.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

