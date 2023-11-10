Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.