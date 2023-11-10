Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $394.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.