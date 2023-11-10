bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

bluebird bio Price Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

