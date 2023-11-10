BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.42. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.