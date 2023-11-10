BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BIRK has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Down 5.5 %

About Birkenstock

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $42.96.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.