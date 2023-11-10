Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Issues Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

