Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Bowleven stock remained flat at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday. 1,139,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,830. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.29. Bowleven has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

