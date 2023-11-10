Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $76.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

