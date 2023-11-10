Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $76.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.82.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming
Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
