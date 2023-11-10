Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

