Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $634.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $520.35 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.