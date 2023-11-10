Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 294.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

