Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.18 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

