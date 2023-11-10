Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

