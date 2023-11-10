Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.