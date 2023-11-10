Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 107 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $320.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

