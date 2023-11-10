Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 167,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

