Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 725 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $475.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

