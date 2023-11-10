Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.74. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

