Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of BRE stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.22. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.73 million, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

