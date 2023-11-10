Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

EAT stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

