British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 718,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

