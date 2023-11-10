Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $33.22

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.89.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The company has a market cap of $576.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,666,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $28,117,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.