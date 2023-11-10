Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $109.62

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.62.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

ARES opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and have sold 1,113,417 shares valued at $112,700,614. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

