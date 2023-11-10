Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $42.61

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

