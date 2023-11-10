Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $127.00

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $123.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

