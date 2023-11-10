Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $11.89

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. BNP Paribas lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

