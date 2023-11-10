Brokers Issue Forecasts for MannKind Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

