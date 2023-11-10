Brokers Issue Forecasts for MariMed Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for MariMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for MariMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Price Performance

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 3.06.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.