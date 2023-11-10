Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $3.97 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 698,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,552,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

