Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SAND opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

