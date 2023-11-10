Brokers Offer Predictions for XPEL, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of XPEL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

XPEL Stock Down 4.6 %

XPEL stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

