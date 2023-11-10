Brokers Set Expectations for Decisive Dividend Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of C$30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

CVE DE opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$142.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

