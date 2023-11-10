Brokers Set Expectations for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.26 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.