Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.82. Brookfield has a 12 month low of C$38.92 and a 12 month high of C$55.00. The company has a market cap of C$72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield (TSE:BNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$31.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Company Profile



Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

