Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after buying an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $282,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.