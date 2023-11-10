Bruce Clement Purchases 20,000 Shares of Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Clement bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$30,200.00 ($19,610.39).
Bruce Clement also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Bruce Clement bought 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($19,870.13).
Beach Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Beach Energy Increases Dividend
About Beach Energy
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
