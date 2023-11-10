Bruce Clement Purchases 20,000 Shares of Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Clement bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$30,200.00 ($19,610.39).

Bruce Clement also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Bruce Clement bought 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($19,870.13).

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

About Beach Energy

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

