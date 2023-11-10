Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $127.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $103.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

