C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

