Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabaletta Bio traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 50,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 552,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850 over the last 90 days. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 533,186 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $25,820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,768 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

