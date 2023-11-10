Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 1,250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $256.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.49.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.