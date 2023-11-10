Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,837. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $260.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.