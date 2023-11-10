CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CalAmp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

