Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $146,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

