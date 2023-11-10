Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.94%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CALT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

